Goldman Sachs Group analysts led by Marcelo Aguiar cut on
Tuesday the estimates for operational earnings and price
targets for Brazilian steelmakers Gerdau (GGBR4.SA)(GGB.N), CSN
(SID.N)(CSNA3.SA) and Usiminas (USIM3.SA)(USIM5.SA), as an
expected deterioration in the global macroeconomic scenario is
hampering the outlook for steel prices around the world.
"This weak pricing scenario, together with uncertain
implications from recent mergers and acquisitions activity and
unattractive valuation multiples, in which Brazilian players
are trading at a premium to global emerging market peers ...
leads us to become less constructive on the near-term
performance of Latin American steel stocks," Aguiar and his
team wrote in the report.
