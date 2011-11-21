Chile stocks closed sharply weaker to post their sharpest daily percentage fall in over six weeks, sliding with global bourses on worries over U.S. and euro zone debt.

For more, see [ID:nN1E7AK1EP]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down a preliminary 1.91 percent, pulled down further by shares in steelmaker CAP CAP.SN, which fell 3.01 percent, and shares in leading retailer Falabella FAL.SN, which shed 1.94 percent. (Reporting by Felipe Iturrieta) alexandra.ulmer@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4250