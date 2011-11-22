BRIEF-The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 bln of senior notes
* The Estée Lauder companies to issue $1.5 billion of senior notes
Chile stocks have closed weaker, dragged down by a sharp slump in shares in Santander Chile STG.SN (SAN.N) after its parent, Spanish bank Santander SAN.MC>, said it would sell a 7.8 percent stake in the Chilean unit worth around $1 billion dollars to help meet capital requirements amid Europe's spreading crisis.
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed down 1.36 percent. Santander Chile's shares lost around 8.5 percent, their diggest daily percentage fall in nearly a decade, while shares in No.2 bank, Banco de Chile CHI.SN, fell 3.66 percent amid fears markets will struggle to absorb the sale and banking sector shares will suffer. simon.gardner@thomsonreuters.com; +562-370-4250
NEW YORK, Feb 6 Billionaire activist investor Carl Icahn said on Monday he planned to sell his shuttered Trump Taj Mahal casino in Atlantic City, New Jersey, likely bringing an end to his troubled relationship with the city.
Feb 6 Fox Television's broadcast of Super Bowl LI on Sunday night drew 111.3 million viewers, according to Nielsen data released by the network on Monday, the smallest audience for the National Football League's title game in four years.