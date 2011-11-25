Shares of CCR (CCRO3.SA), Brazil's biggest toll road
operator, fell as much as 1.5 percent to 45.88 reais on Friday,
after prosecutors charged the company and its Controlar unit
with taking part in a scheme to defraud the city of Sao Paulo.
Prosecutors say the scheme, through which CCR's Controlar
obtained a contract to carry out car emissions tests in the
city, led to a 1.1 billion real ($595 million) loss from public
coffers.
CCR, in a statement released through a Sao Paulo-based
public relations company, denied any wrongdoing. According to
Credit Suisse Group analysts, Controlar accounts for only 1
percent of CCR's market value.
The stock is up 1.7 percent this year.
