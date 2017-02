Banco do Brasil (BBAS3.SA), the nation's largest lender by assets, told regulators in a filing on Tuesday that it has received no request from the federal government, the bank's controlling shareholder, to analyze the case for a possible capital injection.

Shares fell on Monday after a local newspaper reported that the federal government could inject fresh capital into Banco do Brasil to bolster the lender's solvency and liquidity position. [ID:nN1E7B40D2] Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net