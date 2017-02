Brazilian consumer bad debt rose 3 percent in August compared with July, Serasa Experian, Latin America's largest credit bureau, said on Monday.

Compared with a year earlier, August bad debt was 29.2 percent higher, Serasa Experian said in a statement.

In the January-August period, bad debt was 23.4 percent higher than the same period a year earlier, Serasa Experian said.

Serasa Experian is part of the London-based Experian group (EXPN.L), the largest credit bureau outside the United States. Reuters Messaging: jeb.blount.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net