According to credit research company Serasa Experian, the leading consumer default indicator in Brazil fell for the first time in 13 months in July. The so-called Indicador Serasa Experian de Perspectiva da Inadimplencia do Consumidor fell 0.1 percent to a 103.4 point reading in July, the firm said on Wednesday.

Serasa's ratio is considered by economists in Brazil as a leading indicator because it helps predict trends in delinquencies for the following six months. According to the company, "the slight decline in July could point to a reversal of the recent upward trend in consumer defaults, which could begin to fall somewhere during the end of this year." Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net