Chile stocks are slightly down in thin trade ahead of a national holiday.

"Trade volumes are low, people prefer to have liquidity" ahead of the long weekend, said Guillermo Araya, an analyst with K2 brokerage in Santiago. "And there aren't any shares strong enough to push the index up."

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 0.3 percent, with shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, falling 2.06 percent and shares in Santander Chile STG.SN, Chile's largest bank, falling 2.4 percent.

The IPSA index is to close at 1:30 pm (1630 GMT) on Friday and will reopen on Tuesday at 9:30 am (1230 GMT). (Reuters Messaging: alexandra.ulmer.reuters.com@reuters.net)