Chile stocks closed firmer on Tuesday as shares in the commodities sector jumped on hopes the peso's export-damaging rally may be easing after it closed near 8-month lows Tuesday.

"The dollar's appreciation helped companies tied to the commodities sector," said Ramon Lagos, analyst with Banco Penta in Santiago.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA closed up a preliminary 1.18 percent, pushed up by shares in industrial conglomerate Copec COP.SN, which closed up 2.7 percent, and shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N) which closed up 1.09 percent.