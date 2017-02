Shares of Brazilian airline Gol (GOLL4.SA) gained 4.3 percent on Wednesday after the country's civil aviation authority Anac approved its purchase of rival Webjet. Gol announced in July plans to buy the airline for 311 million reais ($171 million) and assume debts of around 200 million reais. The deal still requires approval by Brazil's antitrust authority Cade. Reuters Messaging: brad.c.haynes.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net