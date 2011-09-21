Argentine currency trading was light on Wednesday due to intensified monitoring and inspections by the central bank and the AFIP tax agency, traders said. They said supervisors from the bank and tax agency were out in force, carrying out routine inspections at foreign exchange houses and at bank currency desks. The operation followed several days of strong demand for U.S. dollars from private investors. In formal, interbank trade, the peso ARS=RASL was stable at 4.1900/4.1925 per U.S. dollar and at 4.4375/4.4425 per dollar in informal trade ARSB=. Reuters Messaging: luis.a.henao.reuters.com@reuters.net