Chile stocks closed down on Wednesday, tracking losses in U.S. stocks after the Federal Reserve launched a new $400 billion program to aid the U.S. economy, but said the economic outlook remains grim.

The index was also dragged down by shares in LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N) which reversed early gains after Chile's antitrust regulator approved its planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA with a host of conditions, to close down 0.41 percent.

For more, see [ID:nS1E78K1LM] and [ID:nS1E78K14R].

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA ended 1.46 percent lower, pulled down further by shares in fertilizer producer Soquimich SQM_pb.SN SQMa.SN (SQM.N), which closed down 1.77 percent.