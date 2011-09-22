Chile stocks are trading sharply lower, tracking global bourses slumping on fears of slowing global economic growth given a grim outlook for the U.S. economy from the Federal Reserve and signs of a slowing in China and Germany.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA was down 2.63 percent, pulled down by shares in steelmaker CAP CAP.SN, which were 5.14 percent lower, and No.1 private bank Santander Chile STG.SN, which were off 3.53 percent.

The index was also dragged down by shares in LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N), which tumbled 4.12 percent, extending losses from Wednesday, when Chile's antitrust regulator approved its planned takeover of Brazilian carrier TAM TAMM4.SA with a host of conditions.