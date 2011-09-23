Bank industry workers for the metropolitan area of Sao Paulo said they will strike for an undetermined period starting on Sept.r 27, to demand a higher pay rise, according to the union that represents them. SPBancarios, as the union is known, rejected a proposal by industry group Febraban of a 0.37 percent pay raise on top of trailing 12-month inflation.

SPBancarios sought a 5 percent hike on top of expected 7.5 percent inflation rate. Strikes over pay often put the brake on banking activities, as unions shut access to branches. Last year only 30 percent of unionized banking industry workers adhered to stoppages. Reuters Messaging: guillermo.parra.reuters.com@reuters.net