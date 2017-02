Chile stocks are trading sharply down in early trade, as talk of a Greece default gains pace a day after markets spiraled downward on deepening worries about global economic stagnation.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA is trading down 1.46 percent, dragged down by shares in steelmaker CAP CAP.SN, which were 3.4 percent lower, while shares in airline LAN LAN.SN are down 3.09 percent.