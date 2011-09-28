AMS Q4 revenue falls, sees strong growth potential in 2017
Feb 7 AMS's fourth-quarter revenue fell but came in at the top end of the chipmaker's expectations set in October, when it warned of a setback with one of its customers.
Mexico's stock IPC index .MXX rose 0.8 percent to 34,053 after U.S. data on orders for long-lasting manufactured goods showed a gauge of business spending rebounded in August. [ID:nCAT005518] Bank Banorte gained 2.1 percent after Citigroup raised it to a "buy" from "hold," noting a recent sell-off that drove shares to a two-year low had gone too far. Reuters Messaging: michael.oboyle.reuters.com@reuters.net
TOKYO, Feb 7 Honda Motor Co Ltd and Hitachi Ltd's automotive unit said on Tuesday they would form a joint venture to develop, produce and sell motors for hybrid petrol-electric cars and fully electric vehicles (EV).
