Mexico's stock IPC index .MXX rose 0.8 percent to 34,053 after U.S. data on orders for long-lasting manufactured goods showed a gauge of business spending rebounded in August. [ID:nCAT005518] Bank Banorte gained 2.1 percent after Citigroup raised it to a "buy" from "hold," noting a recent sell-off that drove shares to a two-year low had gone too far.