Chile stocks closed down on Wednesday as investors sold
stock to cash in after the index rebounded nearly 3 percent in
the previous session and further dragged down by shares in
Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N).
LAN fell a sharp 2.72 percent a day after the airline said
conditional approval by antitrust regulator TDLC of its
takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA was flawed and
requested the tribunal rectify calculations. [ID:nS1E78R10K]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA lost 0.62
percent, after ending on Friday at its lowest close of 2011.
For more, see [ID:nSAG003067]