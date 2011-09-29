Brazilian stocks are rising in early trading on Thursday after Germany's lower house approved new powers for the euro zone's crisis fund and U.S. economic data was stronger than expected. Among stocks up in Sao Paulo are shares of mining giant Vale (VALE5.SA) and bank Itau Unibanco (ITUB4.SA). The benchmark Bovespa stock index .BVSP is gaining 1.1 percent to 53,858.52 shortly after opening.