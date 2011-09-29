Chile stocks closed broadly flat on Thursday, reversing early gains on better-than-expected domestic August industrial output data, as a sharp drop in shares of Chile's LAN Airlines LAN.SN (LFL.N) dragged down the index.

Analysts said the local bourse was boosted by data released on Thursday that showed Chile's industrial output rose in August from July and was stronger than expected compared to a year ago. [ID:nS1E78S0EJ]

But LAN gave up early gains to close down 4.45 percent, a day after losing 2.72 percent on fears its takeover of Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA, which will create one of the world's biggest airlines, will be delayed.

Small rival airline PAL on Thursday asked Chilean antitrust regulator TDLC to reject LAN's request that the tribunal rectify calculations in its conditional approval of the tie-up with TAM, though a legal expert played down the importance of PAL's move. [ID:nS1E78R10K]

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA lost a preliminary 0.01 percent, having recovered some ground since ending on Friday at its lowest close of 2011.

