Chile stocks closed broadly flat on Thursday, reversing
early gains on better-than-expected domestic August industrial
output data, as a sharp drop in shares of Chile's LAN Airlines
LAN.SN (LFL.N) dragged down the index.
Analysts said the local bourse was boosted by data released
on Thursday that showed Chile's industrial output rose in
August from July and was stronger than expected compared to a
year ago. [ID:nS1E78S0EJ]
But LAN gave up early gains to close down 4.45 percent, a
day after losing 2.72 percent on fears its takeover of
Brazilian airline TAM TAMM4.SA, which will create one of the
world's biggest airlines, will be delayed.
Small rival airline PAL on Thursday asked Chilean antitrust
regulator TDLC to reject LAN's request that the tribunal
rectify calculations in its conditional approval of the tie-up
with TAM, though a legal expert played down the importance of
PAL's move. [ID:nS1E78R10K]
Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA lost a
preliminary 0.01 percent, having recovered some ground since
ending on Friday at its lowest close of 2011.
