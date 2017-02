Chile stocks are trading down nearly 1 percent, tracking global markets that plunged as China's manufacturing shrank and stirred fears the global economy was slowing. For more, see [ID:nWEN8916]

China is the world's largest consumer of copper, Chile's leading export.

Santiago's blue-chip IPSA stock index .IPSA shed 0.94 percent, dragged down by shares in Chilean airline LAN LAN.SN (LFL.N), down 0.9 percent, and shares in Chilean industrial group Sigdo Koppers SK.SN, off 3.12 percent. LAN shares plunged 4.42 percent on Thursday. [ID:nS1E78S1LN]

Last Friday, Chile's IPSA closed at its lowest level of 2011 but it has recovered some ground this week.