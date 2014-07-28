UPDATE 1-Wal-Mart beats janitors' appeal on immigration, lockups
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
Brazil's ANP oil regulator has authorized food company JBS to export fuel derivatives and biodiesel, Brazil's official Gazette said on Monday.
JBS, the world's largest beef producer, has been expanding its business, and on Monday announced it will buy Tyson Foods Inc's Mexican and Brazilian poultry units.
* Wal-Mart says expects contractors to comply with laws (Adds Wal-Mart comment, paragraph 12)
ZURICH, Aug 9 Nestle expects pressure from the rising price of ingredients for its products such as chocolate bars, coffee and soup to ease, helping it meet its target for increasing sales despite tough markets.
* Handbag, shoe maker seen worth around $500 million-sources