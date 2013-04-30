Brazil's state-controlled oil company Petrobras SA sold its 20 percent stake in six offshore exploratory blocks in the Gulf of Mexico for $110 million, the company said in a market filing on Tuesday.

The blocks were KC 49, 50, 92, 93, 94, and 138, all of which have BP as operator. The company also received as compensation a greater participation in an adjacent block known as Tiber, in which it is already a stake holder.

Petrobras did not specify to whom it sold the blocks. The sale is part of the company's divestiture program with which it wants to redirect its limited cash flow toward developing vast deep water assets off Brazil's coast.