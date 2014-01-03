Some 22,000 barrels of daily oil output at Brazil's Petroleo Brasileiro SA remains offline a week after a fire broke out aboard the P-20 semi-submersible oil production platform in the Marlim field, a spokeswoman for the state-run firm known as Petrobras said on Friday.

"Engineering and maintenance teams have been mobilized, with the goal of ensuring a safe return to production as soon as possible," spokeswoman Tatiana Fontenelle wrote in an e-mail.