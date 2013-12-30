BRIEF-Washington Prime Group's JV with O'Connor acquires section at Pearlridge Center
* Washington Prime Group's joint venture with O'Connor acquires 180,000 SF section at Pearlridge Center
The board of directors of Banco Santander Brasil SA approved a 1 billion reais ($424 million) dividend payment to shareholders on Monday, according to a securities filing.
The payments will be made on or after Feb. 26 to investors who owned shares in the company, the Brazilian subsidiary of Spain's Banco Santander SA, on Dec. 30, the filing said.
($1 = 2.3568 reais)
* As of feb 21 Ronin Capital Llc Reports 6.8 Pct Stake In Peregrine Pharmaceuticals Inc- SEC filing Source text for Eikon: [ID:http://bit.ly/2lyZfNi] Further company coverage:
* Retirement of director Peter Goldsmith Source text for Eikon: Further company coverage: