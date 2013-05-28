The Brazilian government approved a new mining concession
allowing Vale, the world's second largest miner, to
develop a 387-hectare iron ore deposit in Minas Gerais state,
according to a decree in the official gazette on Tuesday.
The concession is subject to compliance with an annual
output of 20 million tonnes per year on reserves of 64.9 million
tonnes. Work should begin within six months, the decree said.
Mining investments have been held up in Brazil as firms wait
for a new mining code. The proposed changes to the industry have
still not been presented to Congress and the government is now
including a clause in new concessions requiring firms to comply
with the future code.