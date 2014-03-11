UPDATE 1-U.S. anti-doping chief says WADA is "fox guarding hen house"
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
PRAGUE, March 11 Czech Eva Samkova, the Olympic snowboarding cross champion at the Sochi Games, suffered a concussion as well as shoulder and ankle injuries after a crash in training in Switzerland on Tuesday, news agency CTK reported.
The Czech news agency said the 20-year-old was taken to hospital by helicopter after a fall before a World Cup race in Veysonnaz.
Coach Marek Jelinek said Samkova fell on a jump that had caused problems for a number of racers.
"It was nonsense, a stupid thing," CTK agency quoted him as saying. "Several other people got injured there."
He said Samkova "saw stars for 10 minutes" and suffered a painful ankle injury. (Reporting by Jan Lopatka, editing by Justin Palmer)
* USADA chief says fans not getting what they are promised (Updates with details, quotes)
LAUSANNE, Switzerland, March 13 The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) is not an independent body and in its current state cannot police sport as it lacks the powers of a global regulator, U.S. Anti-Doping Agency chief Travis Tygart said on Monday.
ZURICH, March 13 The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) on Monday upheld a lifetime ban levied against Sergei Portugalov, former chief of the Russian Athletics Federation's Medical Commission, for his role in providing illicit substances to Russian athletes.