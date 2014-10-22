Oct 22 Snowden Lane Partners, an independent
registered investment advisory group founded by former Merrill
Lynch brokers that has grown largely by hiring other Merrill
brokers, nabbed another two.
Jesse Clinton and Phillip Pedrena joined Snowden Lane's New
York City headquarters this week from Bank of America Corp's
Merrill Lynch unit, where they managed $270 million in
client assets, Snowden Lane said in a statement on Tuesday.
Merrill did not immediately respond to a request for
comment. However, a receptionist who answered the phone at the
former office of Clinton and Pedrena confirmed they moved to
Snowden Lane.
Their hiring comes roughly three weeks after Snowden Lane
recruited four advisers from UBS Wealth Management Americas
where they had $400 million in assets under
management.
Snowden Lane was launched in 2011 and now employs about 20
financial advisers who manage more than $1.5 billion in client
assets.
(Reporting by Elizabeth Dilts in New York; Editing by Jeffrey
Benkoe)