LONDON, Sept 12 China's State Nuclear Power Technology Corporation (SNPTC) plans to enter Britain's nuclear new-build sector next year or in 2015 with Toshiba's Westinghouse, its chairman told Reuters on Thursday.

Wang Binghua added that his company planned to enter the sector on its own in a second step if its partnership with Westinghouse is successful.

"We also pay close attention to the discussions between EDF and the government," Wang said on the sidelines of an industry conference in London.

The British government is negotiating with France's EDF about setting a guaranteed minimum price for electricity generated at the company's planned Hinkley Point C nuclear plant.