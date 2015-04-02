AMSTERDAM, April 2 SNS Bank, owned by
the Dutch state, reported 2014 net profit excluding one-off
items up nearly 12 percent to 294 million euros ($317 million)
thanks to higher interest income and fewer loan impairments.
SNS is part of the bank and insurance group SNS Reaal NV,
which was nationalised at a cost of 3.7 billion euros in 2013 as
insolvency loomed after heavy losses on its real estate
portfolio.
In February the Netherlands announced the sale of the
group's insurance arm Reaal, rebranded as Vivat, to China's
Anbang Insurance group in a deal worth at least 1.4 billion
euros.
SNS Bank said in Thursday's results announcement that, on a
pro-forma basis with Vivat separated, it will have a book value
of 1.98 billion euros.
The Dutch government plans to dissolve SNS Reaal NV after
the Vivat transaction is completed this year and will then
eventually sell SNS to private investors or seek a stock market
listing for the bank.
($1 = 0.9271 euros)
