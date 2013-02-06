* Investors re-evaluate senior and subordinated bank bond
risks
* SNS sub bonds sink to 1 point after nationalisation
* Northern European regulators likely to replicate Dutch
By Aimee Donnellan and Christopher Whittall
LONDON, Feb 6 (IFR) - The Dutch government's shock move to
wipe out SNS Reaal junior bondholders has prompted a sharp
widening in subordinated bank spreads which could ultimately
make it more expensive for some banks to beef up capital
buffers, bankers say.
Tier 1 and Lower Tier 2 SNS Reaal bonds sank close to zero
and the widening in subordinated bank bond spreads accelerated,
after the Dutch Finance Ministry said on Friday it was
nationalising the bank and would expropriate a number of its
securities.
SNS Reaal's 11.25% perpetual callable in November 2019 and
its 6.258% perpetual callable in July 2017 are now bid at less
than 1 point on a price basis, according to Tradeweb.
Although a substantial haircut had been anticipated, a total
wipeout of the sub debt came as a complete shock.
"The Irish banks' coercive tenders were the previous worst
outcome for sub debt holders, but we now know Lower Tier 2 debt
is completely up for grabs. The recovery people will factor into
sub debt is now zero," said Neil Williamson, head of EMEA credit
research at Aberdeen Asset Management.
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
For iTraxx subordinated graphic: link.reuters.com/dug75t
^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^^
The SNS subs had fallen 10 points to 35-45 when talk of a
nationalisation first surfaced a couple of weeks ago - a tame
decline, in hindsight, given their subsequent plummet.
"We had expected less drastic action before the government
resorted to nationalisation," said Simon Adamson, an analyst at
independent research firm CreditSights.
"The market had also been expecting some form of liability
management exercise, i.e. a tender offer, for the subordinated
bonds, rather than expropriation."
Haircuts of around 80%, as were imposed on Irish
subordinated bank bonds back in 2010, were considered to be a
more likely outcome. Some hedge funds are believed to have
positioned for a similar coercive tender, and have been left
badly burned having made the wrong bet.
SCARY PRECEDENT
Experts now fear that the Netherlands has set a precedent,
especially as the government has proved it is possible to change
national laws on bank debt even before the EU resolution regime
becomes effective in 2018.
Adamson said the move proved "the willingness of politicians
and regulators to use their new powers to intervene."
The market is already assessing which other bank bonds could
be vulnerable. SNS rival ABN's subs have come under pressure.
"Prior to this precedent the downside recovery for Lower
Tier 2 was generally assumed to be 20%. This should now be
100%," BNP Paribas credit strategists said.
This could put pressure on troubled lenders such as Bankia
and other distressed Cajas, Monte dei Paschi, and HSH Nordbank,
and as a result investors may be justified in demanding higher
yields to buy their bonds.
CORE THREAT
However, some analysts argued that subordinated bondholders
in core European jurisdictions were most at risk, as peripheral
countries are more nervous about destabilising their fragile
banking sectors and the risk of contagion.
The Netherlands is one of only four eurozone countries
-along with Germany, Finland and Luxembourg - still assigned the
highest credit rating by all three major rating firms after a
slew of downgrades during the bloc's three-year-old debt crisis.
"Northern European regulators tend to take the capital
structure very seriously," said one hybrid capital banker.
"Tier 1 and Tier 2 is created as a buffer for situations
just like this, and I think we are likely to see other
regulators performing similar moves should they need to."
SENIOR RELIEF
The only comfort was that SNS Reaal senior bondholders were
left untouched - hence the relative stability of senior spreads.
"The fact that they (Dutch government) chose not to explore
haircutting the bank's senior bondholders will provide some
comfort to investors if it comes to other regulators looking at
precedents in future," said Rupert Carter, FI syndicate banker
at Societe Generale.
The iTraxx Subordinated Financials index widened by 47bp
over the past two weeks, while the spread to the Senior
Financials Index moved out sharply to 115bp. Although that
margin is still well below the wides of 209bp seen in May 2012,
it is a long way from the 78bp tights from early January when
investors grew more confident in the health of the financial
sector and support from governments.
Denmark is so far the only country to have imposed loses on
senior bondholders, but even then in 2011, a sharp sell-off
prompted the government to retract bail-in language.
(Reporting by Aimee Donnellan & Christopher Whittall; Editing
by Natalie Harrison, Julian Baker)