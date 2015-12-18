AMSTERDAM Dec 18 NIBC Bank NV, a Dutch merchant bank, said on Friday it was buying stockbroker SNS Securities, with around 100 employees one of the largest brokerages in Amsterdam.

Terms were not disclosed. At its first half earnings report in August, the brokerage's owner SNS Bank said it had a book value of 34 million euros ($37 million).

SNS Bank said in a statement it would book a "substantial" loss on the deal.

NIBC said the addition of SNS Securities would allow it to offer equity and fixed income brokerage, and SNS's research arm would increase the bank's appeal to mid-sized Dutch firms and entrepreneurs.

NIBC is owned by New York-based private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co., while SNS Bank was nationalized by the Dutch government in 2013.

(Reporting by Toby Sterling; Editing by Mark Potter)