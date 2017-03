AMSTERDAM, March 28 SNS Reaal unit SRLEV N.V. says: * Has halted coupon payment on a bond due in 2041 due to European Commission order * European Commission has not given persmission for coupon payment which was scheduled for April 15, 2013 * Commission decision follows after SNS Reaal's nationalisation on Feb 1 by the Dutch government * Bond was a subordinated, 400 million euro issue with ISIN code XS0616936372 and issued in April 2011