AMSTERDAM, March 28 A subsidiary of Dutch nationalised bank and insurance group SNS Reaal has halted coupon payments on a bond to comply with the conditions of its state bailout, the company said on Thursday.

The bancassurer's life insurance division SRLEV will not pay the coupon on a subordinated bond which is due in 2041 because the European Commission banned SNS Reaal from making certain payments to investors.

The move is similar to a temporarily ban on the payment of coupons and dividends that the Commission imposed on Spanish banks that were bailed out last year.

The Dutch government nationalised SNS Reaal on Feb. 1 because the company was not able to deal with continuing losses at its property finance operations.

The European Commission approved the bailout with conditions that included not paying the coupon on the subordinated bond.

Non-payment does not constitute a default because there is a clause in the bond's terms and conditions that allows SRLEV to halt payments, SNS Reaal said.

The bond has a coupon of 9 percent, according to Reuters data. Payment was due on April 15, SNS Reaal said.

Analysts at bank Mizuho said SRLEV would have to pay the coupon if it paid a dividend to the parent company.

"If the SNS' new management want to take any cash out of the insurance unit, it will have to resume coupon payments," the analysts said in a note to clients.

The ban also would not apply if the unit was sold or demerged from SNS Reaal, the analysts said.

The value of the bond had fallen 3.9 percent to 93.5 on Thursday morning from a Wednesday closing price of 97.25, Reuters data showed. (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger and Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Erica Billingham)