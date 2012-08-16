(Adds detail, quote)

AMSTERDAM Aug 16 Dutch bank and insurer SNS Reaal beat profit forecasts on Thursday, largely because of gains on derivatives and bonds at its insurance business, and said it had not yet decided whether to go ahead with asset sales.

Last month, SNS Reaal said it was considering the sale of its insurance business, one of its main cash generators.

"We are currently exploring a broad range of measures to enhance and simplify our capital base as well as strategic restructuring scenarios, such as the sale of parts of our business," Ronald Latenstein, chief executive, said in a statement.

"No decision has been made on any of the various options. We expect to give an update later this year."

The Netherlands' fourth-largest bank needed 750 million euros ($921.15 million) of Dutch state aid in 2008, which it must repay by the end of next year. It has struggled to revive its loss-making property division, which has recorded more than 1 billion euros in net losses since 2009.

It reported a first-half net profit of 115 million euros, up from 53 million euros a year ago, lifted by gains on derivatives and bonds for its insurance and life insurance units.

A poll of four analysts, commissioned by Reuters, had forecast a net profit of 56.3 million euros, with estimates in a range of 47 million to 66 million euros. ($1 = 0.8142 euros) (Reporting by Sara Webb; Editing by Gilbert Kreijger)