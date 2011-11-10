AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal , struggling with loss-making property loans, reported a 9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit and said it narrowed its loss at its property finance unit.

SNS Reaal said in a statement on Wednesday third-quarter net profit came in at 42 million euros, down from a restated 46 million euros reported in the same period a year ago.

ING analysts had expected SNS Reaal to report a quarterly net profit around the same level as in the second quarter, when SNS Reaal made 23 million euro profit, while Rabobank analysts had expected a profit of 48 million euros.

The net loss at its property finance unit was 69 million euros, better than the 107 million euro loss in the same period last year and up slightly from a 61 million euro loss in the preceding quarter, SNS Reaal said.

It took a net write down of 11 million euros on Greek government bonds in the third quarter. (Reporting by Roberta Cowan; editing by Gilbert Kreijger)