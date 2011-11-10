AMSTERDAM Nov 10 Dutch bank and insurance group
SNS Reaal , struggling with loss-making property loans,
reported a 9 percent fall in third-quarter net profit and said
it narrowed its loss at its property finance unit.
SNS Reaal said in a statement on Wednesday third-quarter net
profit came in at 42 million euros, down from a restated 46
million euros reported in the same period a year ago.
ING analysts had expected SNS Reaal to report a quarterly
net profit around the same level as in the second quarter, when
SNS Reaal made 23 million euro profit, while Rabobank analysts
had expected a profit of 48 million euros.
The net loss at its property finance unit was 69 million
euros, better than the 107 million euro loss in the same period
last year and up slightly from a 61 million euro loss in the
preceding quarter, SNS Reaal said.
It took a net write down of 11 million euros on Greek
government bonds in the third quarter.
