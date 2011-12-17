AMSTERDAM Dec 17 Dutch brokerage SNS
Securities, part of bank and insurance group SNS Reaal,
will cut about 7 percent of its workforce and shut its
proprietary trading business due to difficult financial market
circumstances.
SNS Securities, a minor player in a Dutch market dominated
by ABN AMRO, ING, Rabobank and RBS
, will cut about 10 of 150 jobs, SNS Reaal spokeswoman
Roelina Bolding said on Saturday.
"We are in heavy weather which is also affecting SNS
Securities," Bolding said.
Some banks have reduced or ended proprietary trading, a
relatively risky business that requires capital.
SNS Reaal, which is struggling with a loss-making property
unit, had a capital shortage of 159 million euros at the end of
September, a test from European banking regulator EBA showed
last week.
Bolding said the proprietary trading closure was not related
to issues of capital.
(Editing by John Stonestreet)