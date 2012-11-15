Citi says U.S. regulators are investigating its hiring practices
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
AMSTERDAM Nov 15 Dutch bank and insurance group SNS Reaal said on Thursday it will cut 750 jobs after warning last week it will make a net loss in the fourth quarter.
The cuts are needed to meet a target of reducing operating costs by an additional 75 million euros by 2015, the company said in a statement. It did not say where the job cuts would be made.
The move comes a week after ING Groep, the largest Dutch financial services company, said it will reduce its global headcount by more than 2,000.
SNS Reaal is looking for strategic options, including possible divestment of insurance options, as it continues to suffer from its the loss-making property business, which has been hit by the euro zone crisis.
The group received 750 million euros ($959 million) of state aid in 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, and still owes 564 million euros plus a 50 percent premium, equivalent to another 282 million euros. (Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Jon Hemming)
Feb 24 Citigroup Inc on Friday said that U.S. government and regulatory agencies are investigating the bank's hiring practices.
* Amer predicts 30 percent fall in imports bill (Recasts with second tranche of World Bank loan, adds details from interview, quotes, background)
WASHINGTON, Feb 24 Five U.S. financial services groups on Friday appealed a federal court decision handed down earlier this month that upheld an Obama-era rule designed to avoid conflicts of interests when brokers give retirement advice.