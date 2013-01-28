AMSTERDAM Jan 28 Troubled Dutch bank and
insurance group SNS Reaal said it was trying to involve
private investors in restructuring its property finance
division, which would include a significant share issue and
subordinated debt transactions.
There was no certainty the restructuring plan which involved
private investors was feasible, SNS Reaal said in a statement on
Monday
SNS Reaal, which received 750 million euros ($1 billion) of
state aid in 2008 during the height of the financial crisis, is
expected to require a second state bailout because of problems
at its property unit and is due to come up with a restructuring
plan next month when it reports its earnings.
($1 = 0.7421 euros)
(Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Hans-Juergen Peters)