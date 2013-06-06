AMSTERDAM, June 6 SNS Reaal, the Dutch banking
and insurance group that was nationalised in a $14 billion
rescue, reported heavy losses for 2012 and the first quarter on
Thursday due to large impairments at its property unit and said
it would make a loss in 2013.
The government, which had already bailed out SNS Reaal in
2008, had to step in again in February to prevent its collapse
under the weight of property loan losses and to shore up
confidence in the Dutch financial system.
The group reported a first-quarter net loss of 1.622 billion
euros ($2.12 billion) due to a 2 billion euro additional
provision on its real estate finance portfolio.
SNS Reaal reported a full-year net loss of 972 million
euros, after taking loan impairments of 941 million euros at its
property division.
(Reporting by Anthony Deutsch; Editing by Sara Webb)