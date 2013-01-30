AMSTERDAM Jan 30 SNS Bank, part of troubled Dutch financial group SNS Reaal, did not adequately inform its clients about the risks of investing in foreign funds including those managed by convicted swindler Bernard Madoff, a Dutch court ruled.

SNS Reaal, which received 750 million euros ($1 billion) of state aid at the height of the 2008 financial crisis, is expected to require a second bailout because of property finance losses and is due to come up with a restructuring plan next month.

The ruling adds to the headwinds facing SNS Reaal as it tries to restructure its operations.

"The court ruled that SNS Bank has failed its clients who invested via the bank in foreign investment managers (including those of Bernard Madoff) on the basis of an execution-only mandate..." the court said.

It was not immediately clear if SNS Bank clients were entitled to claim damages from the company as a result of the ruling.

A spokesman for SNS Reaal said it was studying the court's decision and would decide at a later time whether to appeal.

Madoff was charged in December 2008 with a decades-long fraud that the U.S. government originally estimated at as much as $64.5 billion. He pleaded guilty in March 2009 and is serving a 150-year prison sentence. ($1 = 0.7420 euros) (Reporting by Gilbert Kreijger; Editing by Tom Pfeiffer)