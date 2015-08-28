AMSTERDAM Aug 28 The Dutch government said on
Friday it would demerge the banking and insurance operations of
state-owned bank SNS Reaal, bringing the bank one step closer to
privatisation and clearing the way for the insurer's sale to
Chinese buyer Anbang.
In a statement, the government said shares in SNS Bank would
be owned directly by NLFI, the state agency that owns the assets
of banks bailed out and nationalised by the Dutch state in the
years following the global financial crisis.
Insurer SNS Reaal, which has owned the bank as a subsidiary
until now, is due to be sold to China's Anbang, which has been
increasing its exposure to the European insurance industry with
a series of acquisitions.
The government intends to reprivatise SNS Bank, which was
bailed out two years ago after it made huge real estate losses,
but it has not yet set a timetable. ANB Amro, its much larger
rival which was bailed out in 2008, is due to be relisted this
year or next.
The government said its purchase of Reaal's shares in SNS
Bank would have no consequences for the financial position of
the Dutch state.
(Reporting By Thomas Escritt, editing by David Evans)