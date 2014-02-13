MIDEAST STOCKS - Factors to watch - Mar 12
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Feb 13 Canadian grocery chain Sobeys Inc, a unit of Empire Co Ltd, said it would sell 30 stores - all but one to Overwaitea Food Group - for about C$430 million ($391.4 million).
The sale of the stores, all in western Canada, follow Sobeys' agreement with Canadian antitrust regulators related to its purchase of the Canadian assets of U.S. grocery group Safeway Inc for $5.7 billion last year.
Sobeys said it would sell one store to Federated Co-operatives Ltd.
The sales have been approved by the Canadian Competition Bureau. ()
DUBAI, March 12 Here are some factors that may affect Middle East stock markets on Sunday. Reuters has not verified the press reports and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* National Cinemedia- NCM and AMC reach agreement allowing amc to comply with DOJ’s final order on carmike merger
March 10 The following bids, mergers, acquisitions and disposals were reported by 2100 GMT on Friday: