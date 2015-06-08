STOCKHOLM, June 8 Swedish rare diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on Monday it had terminated discussions regarding a non-binding proposal in relation to a possible offer for the company.

The firm said in late April it had received a preliminary proposal for a bid on the company, and Reuters identified Pfizer as the bidder.

"The Board of Directors of Sobi has terminated discussions regarding this proposal," Sobi said in a statement.

"Sobi will continue to focus on preparations for the upcoming planned launch of Elocta and Alprolix and on building value through its diverse and growing portfolio."

