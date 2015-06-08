STOCKHOLM, June 8 Swedish rare diseases
drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi) said on
Monday it had terminated discussions regarding a non-binding
proposal in relation to a possible offer
for the company.
The firm said in late April it had received a preliminary
proposal for a bid on the company, and Reuters identified Pfizer
as the bidder.
"The Board of Directors of Sobi has terminated discussions
regarding this proposal," Sobi said in a statement.
"Sobi will continue to focus on preparations for the
upcoming planned launch of Elocta and Alprolix and on building
value through its diverse and growing portfolio."
(Reporting by Johannes Hellstrom; editing by Niklas Pollard)