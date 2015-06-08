(Refiles to remove extraneous word in sixth paragraph)
STOCKHOLM, June 8 Shares in Swedish rare
diseases drugmaker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum (Sobi)
tumbled on Monday after the company said it had terminated
discussions over a possible offer for the company.
Sobi said in late April that it had received a preliminary
bid proposal, with Pfizer identified by Reuters as the
potential bidder.
The Swedish company's medicines for rare or "orphan"
conditions make it a target in a consolidating sector in which
large, cash-rich drugmakers are looking to bolster their
portfolios with offerings from smaller biotech businesses.
Swedbank analyst Johan Unnerus said the company could
continue to operate as a standalone business but a takeover may
prove unavoidable.
"The market is so big I wouldn't be surprised if in the end
they will be part of another company," he said, adding that
Biogen would be a likely suitor.
A Sobi spokesman told Reuters that the recent talks were
terminated because there had been no bid the board felt it could
recommend to the owners but gave few further details.
"Sobi will continue to focus on preparations for the
upcoming planned launch of (haemophilia drugs) Elocta and
Alprolix and on building value through its diverse and growing
portfolio," Sobi said in a statement.
The company's shares fell 16.4 percent to 109.80 Swedish
crowns at 0858 GMT.
