STOCKHOLM May 6 Drug maker Swedish Orphan Biovitrum, which last week disclosed a potential buyer had made a preliminary offer, posted first-quarter core profit well above market expectations, potentially raising the price a buyer could have to pay.

The company, known as Sobi, did not provide any new information about the offer in its report on Wednesday.

The rare disease specialist, which has a market capitalisation of roughly 36 billion Swedish crowns ($4.3 billion), has not said which company made the offer.

Sources told Reuters it was Pfizer, which sells a hemophilia treatment called ReFactor AF manufactured by Sobi.

Sobi posted first-quarter earnings before interest, taxes and amortisation (EBITA) of 172 million crowns versus a mean forecast of 76.4 million crowns seen in a Reuters poll of analysts and a 288 million crown loss in the year-ago period when a one-time charge weighed on results. ($1 = 8.3270 Swedish crowns) (Reporting by Sven Nordenstam; editing by Niklas Pollard)