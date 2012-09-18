Sept 18 Southern California Gas Company on Tuesday sold $350 million of first mortgage bonds, said IFR, a Thomson Reuters service. BNP Paribas, Morgan Stanley, US Bancorp, and Williams Capital Group were the joint bookrunning managers for the sale. BORROWER: SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA GAS COMPANY AMT $350 MLN COUPON 3.75 PCT MATURITY 09/15/2042 TYPE FMB ISS PRICE 99.501 FIRST PAY 03/15/2013 MOODY'S Aa3 YIELD 3.778 PCT SETTLEMENT 09/21/2012 S&P A-PLUS SPREAD 80 BPS PAY FREQ SEMI-ANNUAL FITCH AA-MINUS MORE THAN TREAS MAKE-WHOLE CALL 15 BPS