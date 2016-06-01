BAKU, June 1 Azerbaijan state energy company
SOCAR's Turkish subsidiary, SOCAR Turkey Enerji, plans an
initial public offering (IPO) in 2020, a SOCAR official said on
Wednesday.
"There is a big interest in SOCAR Turkey Enerji in the
market," Zaur Gakhramanov, head of SOCAR Turkey Enerji, told
journalists. He did not elaborate on why the company would wait
until 2020 to list or where it would list.
The company plans to offer 49 percent of its shares to
investors and retain 51 percent of the shares.
SOCAR Turkey Enerji holds a controlling stake in Petkim
Petrokimya Holding, Turkey's leading petrochemical
company.
