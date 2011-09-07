UPDATE 1-Rio Tinto considers exiting interest in giant Indonesia mine
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Azeri oil firm Socar's trading arm is looking to buy the downstream assets of Geneva-based Addax Petroleum, Socar Trading's chief executive said on Wednesday.
"Only just in August, they released some fresh material about their assets, we're looking at it," Valery Golovushkin told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore.
In July, sources told Reuters that Addax was looking for buyers for its African oil unit, including its Geneva-based trading unit and storage assets in Africa. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Urquhart)
* World's No.2 copper mine has faced string of problems (Changes sourcing; adds Freeport comment, detail)
TOKYO, Feb 9 Tokyo Electric Power Co (Tepco) has hired six investment banks to sell bonds worth about 100 billion yen ($890 million) in its first debt offering since the 2011 Fukushima nuclear disaster, a person familiar with the deal told Thomson Reuters DealWatch.
PARIS, Feb 9 French oil major Total plans to make a final investment decision on a $2 billion gas project in Iran by the summer, but the decision hinges on the renewal of U.S. sanctions waivers, the company's chief executive said on Thursday.