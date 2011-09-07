SINGAPORE, Sept 7 Azeri oil firm Socar's trading arm is looking to buy the downstream assets of Geneva-based Addax Petroleum, Socar Trading's chief executive said on Wednesday.

"Only just in August, they released some fresh material about their assets, we're looking at it," Valery Golovushkin told reporters on the sidelines of an industry conference in Singapore.

In July, sources told Reuters that Addax was looking for buyers for its African oil unit, including its Geneva-based trading unit and storage assets in Africa. (Reporting by Nidhi Verma; Editing by Michael Urquhart)