ISTANBUL Feb 13 Azeri state energy company Socar wants to sign the inter-governmental and host country agreements regarding the Trans Anatolian Gas Pipeline (TANAP) project in March or April, the company chairman said.

Rovnag Abdullayev, chairman of SOCAR, also said they wanted to see companies active in Azerbaijan in the project and said European firms were interested in taking part in TANAP.

The project, seen costing $5-7 billion, will pipe gas from Azerbaijan's Shah Deniz II field. It is planned to have an initial capacity of 30,000 billion cubic metres (bcm), according to officials, but it could be expanded to 60 bcm later.

(Reporting by Evrim Ergin; Writing by Ece Toksabay)