Oct 8 Arsenal's impressive start to the season has been rewarded with Arsene Wenger and Aaron Ramsey scooping the Premier League manager and player of the month awards for September.

After a shock 3-1 home defeat by Aston Villa on the opening day of the season, Arsenal have climbed to the top of the table thanks to five wins and a draw.

During September, Arsenal beat north London rivals Tottenham Hotspur, Sunderland, Stoke City and Swansea City, with Welshman Ramsey playing a key role with four goals.

Arsenal also carried their strong domestic form into Europe with impressive wins over Marseille and Napoli to open their Champions League campaign. (Reporting by Josh Reich; Editing by John O'Brien)